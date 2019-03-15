Ikea is preparing to unleash its Sonos enabled speaker range in April

IKEA is stepping up its smart-device game by unleashing its first Sonos connected smart speaker in Milan next month.

The speaker, the first in IKEA and Sonos’ collaborative Symfonisk range, will be compatible with existing Sonos wireless speakers, in addition to IKEA’s home smart lights, switches and the company’s now delayed smart blinds.

There’s no word yet on what the speaker will cost, or even what it looks like: while this is the first in the range, it’s handily concealed in the unlisted teaser video for the launch event. Their speaker quality is generally decent, so if they can keep that up, this should be a compelling addition.

The delay on the blinds is down to a firmware update ahead of launch that will enable it to link up with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. From here, you might assume that the Symfonisk range will also work with those assistants, but that’s speculation.

What isn’t speculation is that IKEA seems to be making increasingly bold moves into the world of the smart home, making smart items that were previously unavailable to many both affordable and reliable. This comes in addition to a variety of smart chargers, bluetooth speakers and usb chargers that litter IKEA’s product catalogue.

One thing is for sure, the Swedish furniture giant has moved beyond cheap but sturdy furniture.

The speaker is due to go on sale sometime this August in Europe and the U.S

