Ikea is offering the cheapest way to buy a Sonos speaker

Ikea and Sonos have announced the first speakers that will be available as part of the partnership the two firms inked in 2017. The first two Symfonisk range products to go on sale in August are a wall-mountable bookshelf speaker and a table lamp with a speaker as its base.

Surprisingly, the former of the two will cost just $99, which is far less than the current most-affordable speaker in the Sonos range, the Sonos Play:1, which costs $149. The table lamp will cost $179.

However, while they may not have the power of some Sonos products, it’s important to note these Wi-Fi-based aren’t just cheap speakers Ikea is slapping the Sonos brand name on.

“Our design had to be 100% true to the quality Sonos stands for, without any compromises. At the same time, we wanted to create something completely new,” says designer ays Iina Vuorivirta in a press release.

The speakers will be available in both black and white and are designed to fit into the home aesthetic without being particularly noticeable.

The VP of design at Sonos, Tad Toulis added: “IKEA and Sonos recognize the importance of great sound and its potential to positively affect life at home for the many people. We set out to create products neither of us would or could develop independently. To this end, since music and light are both instrumental in creating a sense of place, we developed a product that can deliver both.”

Users will be able to add the speakers to an existing Sonos network and will also be able to use the Sonos app to control them. So, if you have a Sonos Beam for example, you can integrate either of these speakers with the sound emerging from your television set.

There’s no news yet on the price or release date for the UK market, but we’ll keep you posted when word emerges.

Will you be buying the Sonos x Ikea speakers to build out your home audio set-up? Or will you be sticking to the OG Sonos branded products? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.