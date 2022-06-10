 large image

Ikea is launching a turntable with Swedish House Mafia

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re a vinyl aficionado, you’ll probably know that Ikea makes one of the most reliable and affordable record shelves around.

Now the furniture manufacturer is providing something to sit on top of those shelves, adding to its audio range with a turntable.

At 2022 Milan Design Week, the Swedes have announced a new Obegransad range of products which includes a new desk, armchair, and a turntable. They’ve all been designed in collaboration with compatriots, the super group Swedish House Mafia.

The chunky, yet minimalist turntable has a simple design and Ikea says it “celebrates the timeless joy of the listening experience with vinyl records.”

Other than the fact it’ll work with the company’s Eneby speaker, we know very little about the record player. We can see switches for turning the record player on/off and alternating between 33rpm and 45rpm. Stereo outs too.

It doesn’t appear as if there’s a built-in speaker, but we would expect some Bluetooth connectivity if it’s to hook up with the wireless Eneby speaker. It’s also got an Audio-Technica cartridge and a manual tone arm. It’s coming out in the autumn and is yet to be priced.

Ikea record player turntable

Designer Friso Wierman added: “Today you see a lot of slim record players that are almost trying to hide, but we wanted something very bold, and we wanted the record player to be a very physical manifestation of music.”

Ikea has plenty more to say about the rest of the range. The desk has raised platforms for speakers and a shelf for a keyboard, which suggests it could be handy for making and playing music.

Ikea armchair

The armchair is described as “the perfect balance of form and function, which is central to this collaboration. The minimalistic design creates a pure elegance, the adjustable straps strengthen functionality, allowing to fine tune the comfort level. The armchair showcases the part of the collection which supports creating a relaxing environment to enjoy your music experience in the home.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

