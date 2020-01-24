Ikea’s new party collection is a treat for lovers of all things retro

Ikea has unveiled Frekvens – a collection of retro audio, lighting and raincoats picked out to help you throw a truly memorable party.

The collection features 27 products, including spotlights and three different types of modular speakers to help you create an expandable, personalised sound and light system.

According to Ikea, Frekvens was designed to allow users to embrace spontaneous occasions.

“We love to collaborate with experts from different industries to ensure that we can create unique, great quality cutting-edge designs. From our home visits we know that music is an integral part of the home and unites people in a powerful way”, said IKEA UK and Ireland sales leader for lighting and electronics Carol McSeveney.

“FREKVENS celebrates the interplay of sound and light within the home, creating a playful and fun environment for people to feel connected to music and each other. Apart from looking amazing, it sounds great too – so it’s definitely the perfect reason to throw a party”.

Frekvens was designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, a creative collective made up of engineers and programmers based in Stockholm.

The collection received a Red Dot Award in 2018 during product development for its design and was displayed in the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

“FREKVENS introduces sound into the home in a new way,” said Teenage Engineering head of design and founder Jesper Kouthoofd. “It is very simple, fun and playful – bringing a retro and unique aesthetic to IKEA not seen before. The range can help anyone become a home roadie, setting up your own sound system and light show with minimal effort.”

Along with sound and lighting, the collection also includes a set of tiki-inspired stackable cups and a £119 silver raincoat and matching bag. Just the party essentials then.

Frekvens certainly doesn’t mark Ikea’s first foray into audio or lighting. In fact, the Symfonisk collaboration with Sonos includes a speaker built into a lamp.

However, the two collections definitely have different vibes – the Sonos collection is designed to fit seamlessly into the home, while Frekvens definitely isn’t.

The Frekvens collection will be available in-store and on Ikea’s website from February. Prices start at £4, though that probably doesn’t include the tech. The Frekvens Speaker is priced at £65, while the LED Spotlight is just £15.

