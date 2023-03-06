If you’re thinking of buying an iMac M1, you may want to hang fire

Apple is planning to launch a new desktop iMac running the third-generation M3 processors within months, according to a report over the weekend.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the next iMac is “at an advanced stage of development” with internal validation tests taking place.

The launch of the new all-in-one desktop, which hasn’t been updated in two years, could arrive in the second half of 2023, the in-the-know reporter says.

This week’s newsletter says the design, 24-inch display size, and colour schemes will be released, but internal components have been shuffled and redesigned.

Gurman writes: “While development of the new iMacs — codenamed J433 and J434 — has reached a late stage, it’s not expected to go into mass production for at least three months.

“That means it won’t ship until the second half of the year at the earliest. Still, this is a great development for anyone disappointed that Apple’s all-in-one desktop hasn’t been updated in nearly two years.”

Gurman says he expects the iMac to be one of the first models announced, which will run the M3 generation of processors.

The report says the iMac will be joined by three other new Mac models expected before the end of the year, which will also include the 15-inch MacBook Air and the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, as well as a 13-inch MacBook Air update.

He also believes there’ll be an OLED iPad Pro running M3 on the market by the summer of 2024, which sounds like it could be a major step forward for the range.