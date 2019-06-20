If you hurry, you can save £250 on an Apple iMac with 5K Retina Display right now

Creative type looking for a powerhouse all-in-on? Then you need to grab this stellar iMac with 5K Retina Display deal while stocks last.

The deal’s live on John Lewis now and will let you nab the 2017 Apple iMac with 5K Retina Display for just £1199, marking a whopping £250 discount on its regular RRP.

The deal’s particularly pressing as deals on iMac’s are fairly rare, so when they happen you really want to grab them fast. The version on sale here is also fairly well specced coming with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of Fusion storage and Radeon Pro 570 graphics.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

To non techies, this means the iMac is a powerhouse that will run most creative processes. Be it photo and video editing, 3D modelling, composing or CAD design, unless you’re doing seriously big enterprise level projects, it should have you covered.

If that isn’t enough to tempt you, the iMac 2017 model may not be the latest but it remains one of Trusted Reviews favourite all-in-ones. This is because to this day it still offers stellar performance, an industry leading screen with excellent colour gamut coverage and accuracy plus all the benefits of MacOS.

With MacOS Catalina coming out later this year, it’s allure is only going to increase. Mac OS Catalina was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote earlier this month. It’s currently in beta form but will get a full consumer release by the end of the year. It brings with it a number of great new features including “sidecar” – which lets you quickly and easily set your iPad up as a second screen or graphics tablet, if it has an Apple Pencil.

The iMac is one of many great deals currently running. Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly for all the latest and greatest deals we’ve spotted. Also make sure to checkout and bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2019 page in the run up to the retail giant’s yearly deals bonanza.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.