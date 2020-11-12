If you have AirPods and a Mac this handy app looks like a must

While AirPods have always had ace integration with iOS devices, the process hasn’t been quite as slick on a Mac. It looks like this app is ready to change that.

AirBuddy 2 looks to be a neat, small app for your Mac that brings some of the clever UI elements AirPods users on iOS will be used to.

Bring a pair of AirPods close to a Mac running the app and, just like on an iPhone, a window will pop up asking you if you want to connect. You’ll get a quick look at the battery life and if you’re got AirPods Pro then they’ll be more options for changing your listening mode.

AirBuddy 2 seems to offers more than just support for headphones though, as it bundles together all your Apple devices (Apple Watch, iPhone etc) along with other bits connected to your Mac.

Of course, a lot of this functionality is already built into Big Sur, however the added UI elements still make this worth a look, especially if you often switch your listening from a phone to a Mac.

When compared to the first version of AirBuddy, this sequel features a completely new UI, improved reliability and added features like historical usage data. An update further down the line will bring Touch Bar controls, custom battery alerts, automations and more. This update will be free.

It’s available to download now for $9.99. If you had previously purchased the original app in 2019 then you get a discounted price of $4.99 and it’s free for anyone who has picked it up in 2020.

Apple currently sells two versions of AirPods. There’s the standard model and a Pro model with ANC. Rumours are strong that a third model will be added, an over-ear pair of noise-cancelling headphones called AirPods Studio. Rumours initially suggested we’d see these in 2020, however this hasn’t come to pass yet.

