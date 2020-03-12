If Euro 2020 is postponed you can still play it out in PES 2020

This summer’s European Championships football tournament appears under serious threat, with UEFA reportedly mulling postponing the tournament for a year, in light of the coronavirus threat.

However, if COVID-19 robs the continent of the showpiece summer event this year, then at least gamers will be able to play out the Euro 2020 tournament on the game system of their choosing.

Konami has confirmed that eFootball PES 2020 – to give it its full title – Euro 2020 DLC will be released as planned on April 30 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Naturally, gamers will be able to participate locally or online.

All 55 national teams are involved, not just the 24 scheduled to take part in the tournament in June, so we assume you’ll be able to go through qualifying too. Official kits and national team squads are also included.

Konami says that has “faithfully recreated” Wembley Stadium, which is set to host the final in real life should the tournament go ahead. The official trophy and ball are also included within the DLC.

The DLC content is free for all users to download, while those who haven’t snapped-up the game yet can grab a limited UEFA Euro 2020 cover for the PS4 version. Konami says additional DLC is coming throughout the tournament, as part of the package, too.

In our review of PES 2020, our own Adam Speight called it: “The definitive football sim of 2020.” He praised the brilliant gameplay, the use of miss-kicks and finesse dribbles, and the impressive visuals. Awarding the game 4 stars out of a possible 5, we criticised this year’s edition for a bland online mode, and the need for AI improvements.

Adam added: “PES 2020 takes what you love about the series and makes it more satisfying and fun, without sacrificing its simulation pedigree. The lack of captivating online and offline game modes hold it back, however.”

Considering we’re going to have practically no live sport for the foreseeable future, a video game sim might be as close as we can get to it.

