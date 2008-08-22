IDF Fall 2008 – Content Index

Where's the best place to go if you're looking for news from this year's Fall IDF? Here, that's where!

The Intel Developer forum is a busy affair, and it’s hard to keep track of everything. Don’t worry, though, because we’re at hand to do just that on your behalf.



We’ve listed all our IDF Fall 2008 content below for your convenience, so what are you waiting for? Get reading!

3rd Gen Classmate PC – First Look – Riyad gets his hands on Intel’s latest Classmate PC.

(article:8508) – Intel’s embedded Internet vision will see the number of connected devices rise exponentially over the coming years.

(article:8506) – Yahoo helps to show off Intel’s new CE 3100 chip with a widget based user interface for your TV.

(article:8504) – The convergence of IT and CE just got a whole lot closer.

(article:8496) – Intel reveals full details of its solid state drives for both enterprise and mainstream sectors.

Digital Health – As well as education, Craig Barrett talked about improving healthcare.

(article:8491) – Technology is an educational building block, and with a little ingenuity, it doesn’t have to cost the earth.

(article:8490) – Craig Barrett kicks off IDF and turns the education and technology debate on its head.

(article:8478) – Can technology really convince us to live healthier lives?