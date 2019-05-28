The iconic Microsoft IntelliMouse is back with a pro edition for gamers

Microsoft has announced a new ‘Pro’ version of its IntelliMouse mouse, which targets PC gamers, while offering superior performance and greater customisation.

The new IntelliMouse Pro is described by Microsoft as a “based in class, gaming ready mouse,” that’s also great for work. Compared to the last major update, the 2017 Classic IntelliMouse, Microsoft says it has upgraded the tracking sensor “to capture everything from the smallest flicks to the largest gestures with greater speed.” That sensor now supports up to 16,000 DPI and a 12,000 fps refresh rate.

Related: Best Gaming Mouse 2019

The company is offering the new mouse in black and white and says subtle design updates are inspired by the shadow and gradients features on Xbox accessories. Microsoft is also enabling PC gamers to customise their taillight to match some of their other accessories.

Elsewhere, Microsoft says: “It features improved key actuation, a textured finish and a braided cable to stand up to the most demanding users. Its buttons feel more responsive and are more reliable than ever and are easy to customize in the Windows Mouse and Keyboard Center.”

“The fundamentals of the IntelliMouse all remain. You’ll appreciate the ergonomic design that has been a vital part of every IntelliMouse. With its wired design, you’ll never wait for it to pair or need to search for a dongle before getting down to work or play. The Pro IntelliMouse is easy to maneuver, with carefully calculated weight, stability and control.”

The first IntelliMouse was first launched back in 1996, with Microsoft claiming it to be a game changer as an every day mouse. In a blog post today, the company says the mouse has outlasted most of the products launched in that era.

It’s available to buy in the United States and Canada today and will come to Europe form July. The US price is $59.99, but there’s no confirmation of the UK price yet.