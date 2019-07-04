Iceborne will be the first and last expansion for Monster Hunter World

Capcom has confirmed that Iceborne will be the only major expansion coming to Monster Hunter World, intended to conclude the game’s story when it releases later this year.

Set to launch for PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will add an abundance of new content to the critically acclaimed experience, including missions set across a brand-new continent as you hunt new monsters and discover a region drenched in both ice and mystery.

The PC release, which launched later than the console versions, will receive the expansion at a later date which is yet to be confirmed. Either way, they’ll be nothing more to come once it arrives beyond regular updates and, hopefully, special missions.

Speaking in a rapid-fire interview with Game Informer, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said that “Iceborne basically completes World, so it will be the last expansion.” The journey that began with us discovering the New World will soon come to a close, hopefully to make way for a new adventure on PS5 and Xbox 2.

“We’re planning a lot of the updates for the future,” said Tsujimoto when asked about Monster Hunter World’s longevity after the launch of Iceborne. It’s safe to assume that limited-time events and other special occasions aren’t going anywhere.

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s best-selling game ever, surpassing the likes of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry in terms of popularity. Given it began as a relatively niche title that seldom broke ground outside of Japan – this is a huge achievement.

It earned 5/5 in our review, stealing our hearts with its huge, imaginative world and utterly fantastical battles. It really is something special, and we really hope Iceborne manages to steal our hearts once again.

