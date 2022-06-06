I Am Groot release date: When can you stream the Marvel show?

I Am Groot will be hitting the small screen within the next few months, but when and where can you watch it? Keep reading to discover the earliest date you can watch I Am Groot at home.

I am Groot is an animated series of original shorts that follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars”, according to Marvel.

The series was actually first announced during a Disney Investor Day back in 2020, but we hadn’t heard much about it since – until now, that is. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about I Am Groot, including when it’s coming out and where you can watch it.

If you’re wondering when you can start streaming I Am Groot, you’re in luck. Marvel recently release a promotional poster with the release date via its Marvel Studios Twitter account.

You’ll be able to stream I Am Groot from August 10 2022.

How to watch I Am Groot

As you may have spotted in the above tweet, I Am Groot will be coming straight to Disney Plus.

This is hardly a surprise as Disney owns Marvel and Disney Plus has been home to a number of exclusive Marvel shows since its launch in 2019. The list includes WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Solder, to name just a few.

This means that any Groot fans will want to get a Disney Plus account ahead of the August 10 release (if they haven’t already).

