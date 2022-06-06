 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

I Am Groot release date: When can you stream the Marvel show?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

I Am Groot will be hitting the small screen within the next few months, but when and where can you watch it? Keep reading to discover the earliest date you can watch I Am Groot at home. 

I am Groot is an animated series of original shorts that follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars”, according to Marvel

The series was actually first announced during a Disney Investor Day back in 2020, but we hadn’t heard much about it since – until now, that is. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about I Am Groot, including when it’s coming out and where you can watch it. 

I Am Groot release date 

If you’re wondering when you can start streaming I Am Groot, you’re in luck. Marvel recently release a promotional poster with the release date via its Marvel Studios Twitter account. 

You’ll be able to stream I Am Groot from August 10 2022. 

How to watch I Am Groot 

As you may have spotted in the above tweet, I Am Groot will be coming straight to Disney Plus

This is hardly a surprise as Disney owns Marvel and Disney Plus has been home to a number of exclusive Marvel shows since its launch in 2019. The list includes WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Solder, to name just a few. 

This means that any Groot fans will want to get a Disney Plus account ahead of the August 10 release (if they haven’t already). 

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal

You can sign up for the streaming app today for just £7.99 a month. This’ll give you access to tonnes of new and classic TV shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Sadly, Disney no longer offers a free trial for its streaming service, but you can save a bit of money by opting for a year’s subscription to Disney Plus for £79.90. That’s a 16% saving compared to the monthly cost.

You might like…

Best TV 2022: What are the best TVs to buy?

Best TV 2022: What are the best TVs to buy?

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Disney Plus Review

Disney Plus Review

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

Max Parker 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.