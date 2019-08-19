HyperX has announced its FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB RAM – along with the announcement that it will be available for Alienware’s new Aurora R9 PCs.

HyperX will supply 2666MHz, 2933MHz and 3200MHz memory for the R9 PCs – with 3466MHz also available. The memory includes Alienware factory optimised overclocking profiles module configurations supporting system builds up to 64GB.

The RAM is available as 8GB and 16GB single modules and in bundles of two and four with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB capacities. Here’s the full lowdown for PC gaming spec buffs:

HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB specs:

Capacities: Singles (8GB, 16GB); kits of two (16GB, 32GB); kits of four (32GB, 64GB)

Frequencies: 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3466MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35 x 41.24 x 7mm

HyperX FURY DDR4 specs:

Capacities: Singles (4GB, 8GB, 16GB); kits of two (8GB, 16GB, 32GB); kits of four (16GB, 32GB, 64GB)

Frequencies: 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3466MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35 x 34.1 x 7.2mm

HyperX describes its new memory as offering, strong heat dissipation, ease of use, and a stylish heat spreader design. One thing that isn’t stylish is the growing trend of RGB lighting on more and more PC components. The bad news is that this is very much a prominent factor of the FURY DDR4 RGB RAM and – frankly – we are definitely in lighting overkill territory.

If – for some reason – RGB lighting is your thing, the LED light bar has fluid RGB lighting effects and uses HyperX Infrared Sync. The memory is compatible with most lighting control software – so you can illuminate your rig like a Christmas tree.

On the bright side, HyperX is right about ease of use. The FURY DDR4 RAM has automatic Plug N Play overclocking functionality. Plug N Play enables automatic memory overclocking at DDR4 1.2V settings.

The memory also delivers impressively fast frequencies – the HyperX FURY DDR4 offers low CL15-CL19 latencies.

