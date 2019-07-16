Hyper X Cloud Stinger, a wireless headset for less than £100, unveiled

Hyper X has revealed their latest headset, the HyperX Cloud Stinger, their first wireless headset available for under £100.

It’s quite an attractive proposition: The Cloud Stinger Wireless weighs 270 grams, it’s got 90-degree rotating earcups so it’ll fit snug on your noggin, and the company has pulled 17 hours of battery life out of it, testing the headset at half-volume.

“We are excited to expand our award-winning headset line with the addition of HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless, the best value for a wireless headset under £100,” said Julien Millet, Business Manager, HyperX EMEA. “We are always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience and expanding our Stinger line-up with a wireless headset brings more options to our fans.”

HyperX has a well deserved reputation in the headphone space, so the idea that they’re producing an affordable wireless headset with a decent battery life is good news. Take a look at our review of the Hyper X Cloud 2, or the Hyper X Cloud Alpha, both described as one of the best headsets you can get below £100.

But of course, we always advise you to wait for the official Trusted Reviews verdict before you get too excited.

The headset will work with the PlayStation 4 and PC, and it uses 2.4GHz wireless. It’ll work at a range of up to 12 feet, and it’s a closed back headset, so sound leakage should be minimal.

It also features one of my favourite headset features, a swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling mic. This is good if, like me, you like to snack relentlessly as you play and don’t want to subject anyone else to the noise of you eating. It’s also more convienient than trying to hunt out the mute button at a moment’s notice, too.

You’ll be able to get it in most places now, for £79.99. It comes with a two-year warranty.

