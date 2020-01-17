In support of the Australia Fire Relief, the latest Humble Bundle – which packs 29 stellar indie titles for the sweet price of just $25 (roughly £19.17) – will donate all of its proceeds to the worthwhile cause.

At any other time of year, the total cost of all these games would set you back over $400 (more than £300 for us Brits) – making this an already amazing offer. Throw in the added philanthropy however and you’re looking an absolutely essential purchase for any gamer.

Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle Humble Bundle: 29 indie-games – in support of the Australia Fire Relief Netting you a whopping 29 games for just 25 bucks – and with all proceeds going towards fighting the damage caused by the Australian wildfires – there's no reason not to pick up the latest Humble Bundle offer.

While each of the 29 games on offer provide their own unique experiences, there are definitely some standouts in the mix. Hollow Knight, for example, combines tight-knit Metroidvania gameplay with a luscious art-style that’s entirely its own.

If you’ve got several friends round, Death Squared on the other hand is a bit like Mario Party – except with the difficulty cranked up to eleven as you try to navigate your coloured square through increasingly intricate mazes. Let’s just say – it’s not for the faint of heart (or the easily stressed).

Of course, while the minimum amount requested is set at just 25 bucks, you are free to increase your donation to any amount you wish. Given the urgency of the cause at hand, your donation will prove essential in combating Australia’s wildfires, with all of the proceeds going towards helping the wildlife and animal population that have been affected by the bushfires.

Thus far, the wildfire crisis in Australia has claimed more than 1700 homes, at least 24 people, and even more staggeringly, the lives of an estimated one billion animals.

While the country has finally been met with heavy downpour, donations will still prove vital in the effort to rebuild the areas of Australia have been hit by this horrendous crisis.

In support of a good cause – and with a whopping 29 games in return – you can’t ask for a better reason to donate than that. Be sure to make your donation before the offer expires at the end of next week.

