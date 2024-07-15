Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hum that tune! YouTube Music tool helps you identify the earworm

Chris Smith

YouTube is rolling out its ‘hum to search’ feature for all users of its YouTube Music app, as well as testing a new AI-based playlist curation feature.

The feature, which is like Shazam but when you can’t actually hear the song, enables users to tap a waveform icon and hum the tune into the phone.

You’ll also be able to sing the song or, if you are in public place where the song is playing, use the feature like Shazam. YouTube explains how to use the feature in a support page:Sign in to the YouTube Music app.

Tap in the upper right corner.

Tap the waveform icon

Play, sing, or hum a song.

If there’s a match, the song will appear with the option to play it or save it to your Library. If there isn’t a match, tap to try again.

Google

You can also see the feature, which has been available in beta for Android users since the spring, at work in the video below.

Elsewhere YouTube has also confirmed it is working on a feature that’ll enable users to describe in detail what kind of playlist they want to hear and have AI come up with something for them.

There are suggested prompts like catchy pop choruses, epic soundtracks, upbeat pop anthems, and Moscow rock scene. Or you can say “Surprise me!”

The results will play like a radio station and can be saved to your library. It’s not clear when this feature will become a staple within the app, but right now it’s experimental.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

