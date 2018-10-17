Hulu Dark Mode: How to enable the new retina-friendly streaming mode

The addition of a Dark Mode, as simplistic as it may be, is turning into one of the most popular new software features of 2018.

After macOS Mojave, YouTube and Google News added retina-friendly modes to ease the strain on viewers, US streaming service Hulu has launched a new colour scheme on the web designed for night owls catching up on their favourite shows.

Hulu viewers can easily enable the Dark Mode via a toggle switch by hovering over the settings pane on the web. While Hulu’s TV and mobile apps already feature darkened user interfaces the mode in the settings, which is says will reduce eye strain and glare in low light.

Naturally, the firm is tying it in with Halloween, the build up to which started about 5 months ago here in the United States. *Eye roll emoji*

“Just in time for Halloween, we’re giving users Night Mode on Web. Beginning today, viewers can turn on the new, permanent Web feature if they prefer a darker, more cinematic experience,” the company said in its announcement.

This isn’t the only Hulu news emerging today. The company said it is planning to switch up its live TV service, enabling users to buy up skinny bundles, rather than the full whack. The company wants to focus on live sports and news, while some of the entertainment content currently offered through live channels will eventually go back to on-demand.

“We have to be able to evolve so we can provide the customers the news and sports and entertainment in a way that makes sense, bundled in a way that allows us to create packages that have a positive margin,” CEO Ryan Freer told the The Information in an interview.

Hulu’s intentions could signal an evolving of the cord-cutting landscape, giving users more freedom to pick and choose the content they want.

Have you tried Hulu’s Dark Mode? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.