There’s still time to bag Hulu’s incredible deal before Cyber Monday US ends

US TV streaming service Hulu is still offering its incredible Black Friday weekend deal, as Cyber Monday enters its final hours across the nation.

Hulu can be nabbed for just 99¢ a month for an entire year, if you’re a new customer or a ‘select returning customer’ (or have an email email address you haven’t used to sign up before).

The offer applies to the ad-supported service which usually costs $7.99 a month. That means, over the course of the year you’re making an $84 saving.

Buy now: Hulu is 99¢ a month for 12-months (save $84)

It’s pretty much a non-brainer really. If you have those friends and family members who are constantly hassling you to password share, you can send them this with the message: “Dude, it’s a buck a month.”

Hulu is a pretty great service for cord-cutters as it stands, offering on-demand access to a massive range of contemporaneous shows without needing a cable subscription.

It’s also one of the only streaming services where you can access Comedy Central content like South Park, Key & Peele, Broad City, Workaholics and Tosh.0.

Elsewhere, it’s also the streaming home of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seinfeld and hit originals like The Handmaid’s Tale. There’s also a decent selection off movies available, especially with Christmas coming up.

You can check out the selection for yourself at Hulu.com, but it’s exceedingly unlikely you’re going to regret spending under a buck a month on all of this great content.

The deal ends at 11:59PST on Cyber Monday, so jump on it quick in order to get involved.

