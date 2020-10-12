Huge new upgrade for iPhone 12 ditched, and 5G is to blame

When the rumour mill started turning for iPhone 12, everyone got all excited for the prospect of a high refresh rate display. Recent rumours have dashed these hopes and the reason why has now been revealed.

iPad Pro 2020 has one of the best displays around and it is, in no small part, due to the luxurious 120Hz ProMotion display. So, naturally, the expectation was that we could soon see this on iPhone 12. After a few months of hope, several sources said it wouldn’t be happening (including MacRumors). One leaker has now offered up a reason why.

Prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser has reported on the 120Hz several times over the past few months, highlighting its testing process and then confirming we wouldn’t see ProMotion on iPhone 12.

Now, Prosser is reaffirming his stance that the exciting display technology won’t be seen this time while revealing the reason behind the decision:

Prosser has laid the blame solely at the door of 5G, with the impact on battery life from both 5G and 120Hz understood to be too much of a sacrifice. As Prosser notes, 5G does much further to future-proofing the 2020 iPhone and 5G is a concept far more understood by the mainstream user than a high refresh rate display.

While ProMotion won’t crop up this time around, Prosser does offer hope for the 120Hz display fans among you – closing out his Twitter thread with “120Hz next year for sure.”

The huge iPhone 12 reveal event is set for tomorrow evening (6PM BST) and there’s a couple of other new rumoured products too. Jon Prosser didn’t just hop on Twitter to reveal new iPhone tidbits ahead of the event – revealing some details about the HomePod Mini and new Apple TV that could crop up.

Prosser notes a big highlight of these devices in the new UWB tracking technology, expected to be used on AirTags too, which will add HomeKit and Find My functionality to your home.

