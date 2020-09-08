Apple has just announced that its next event will take place on September 15 and we expect this to be where we get the first details regarding the Apple Watch and possibly next iPhone.

UPDATE: While not confirmed, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested the event might be solely focussed on the Apple Watch and iPad with an iPhone event coming in October

The event is set for next Tuesday (Sep 15) and will come directly from the Steve Job Theatre. We’d expect a similar showing to that of WWDC, which was a slick pre-recorded stream that did a good job of dealing without a live audience.

While Apple has yet to even tease what we might see, all signs point towards the iPhone 12. Rumours suggest they’ll be two models – a regular iPhone 12 and an iPhone 12 Pro – with each coming in a duo of sizes. Other heavily rumoured features include a possible 120Hz display on the Pro Max model. a completely new design, OLED displays across the board and, of course, iOS 14.

The show will also likely confirm a public release of iOS 14. This has been in both public and developer betas over the last few months and brings a number of new features to the iPhone and iPad. These include home screen widgets. an App Library and lots more.

We’d also expect the event to be the showcase for a few other Apple products. A report from Bloomberg stated Apple is set to introduce a new Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 and its first pair of over-ear headphone before the year is out. Whether all these get shown off at the event remains to be seen, but we’d say the Apple Watch is a good bet as this usually becomes official alongside the new phones.

Related: AirPods Studio

We’re also expecting to hear about Apple Silicon and the first Macs that’ll utilise these new chips, however this might have to wait for a second event – possibly in October. This is likely where we’ll hear about macOS Big Sur, too.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…