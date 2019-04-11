Huawei’s ‘open’ to helping Apple make a 5G iPhone

Huawei’s willing to sell its 5G tech to Apple, if the price is right, according to a fresh report.

The news broke via Engadget which reported unnamed sources familiar with the matter confirming Huawei is willing to sell its 5G Balong 5000 chipsets to Apple, earlier this week.

The news would be a marked change in strategy for Huawei which has previously refused to sell its chips to competing phone and tablet makers. The company is also reportedly only willing to strike such a deal with Apple and will still refuse to shill them to anyone else. Huawei hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews’ request for comment on the report at the time of publishing.

The news follows reports Apple is ‘losing confidence’ with Intel, which currently supplies the modems used in its iPhones. Fast Company reported Intel was struggling to meet an order for demo 5G modems due for delivery this year. The shortage could reportedly force Apple to delay its plans to release a 5G iPhone next year.

5G is a vogue technology in the world of smartphones. It is a next generation networking technology that’s designed to sit alongside existing 4G networks. It offers a variety of benefits including super fast gigabit-per-second (Gbps) data speeds that will let you download entire TV series in minutes.

The technology is already running in select markets, like Seoul, Korea and Chicago, US. It’s due to roll out in the UK in select locations, including London and Manchester by the end of the year.

Numerous Android phone makers have already unveiled or announced plans to launch a 5G handset by the end of the year. Huawei unveiled its first 5G smartphone, the folding Mate X at MWC 2019 in March.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G at its Unpacked event in February. LG also has a new LG V50 5G phone set to launch in the very near future. Most of the new phones are set to use Qualcomm’s 5G-ready X50 modem.

