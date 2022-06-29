Huawei’s new MateBook 16s laptop packs a blazing fast Intel chip

Huawei is adding to its MateBook lineup with another offering; the MateBook 16s.

In the same vein as the new Huawei MateBook D 16, the MateBook 16s has the same large 16-inch display and is aimed at hybrid workers who need a large display to work and take video calls.

Featuring an all-metal chassis, it comes in a Space Grey colour and weighs in at 1.99kg. The laptop has a FullView display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. It also features a 3:2 aspect ratio, which Huawei claims will offer users more display area to be more productive.

It has a 2520 x 1680 Full HD display that has a 100% sRGB colour gamut, according to the company, with a 1500:1 contrast ratio, 189ppi and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. We will be sure to test these claims once we get the laptop in for testing, though it seems it will be suitable for some creatives that require high colour accuracy.

It is powered by an Alder Lake 12th-Gen Intel Core processor, which can be configured up to i9-12900H with is remarkably powerful for a laptop this slender. It comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which should be powerful enough for entry-level creative tasks, like graphic design or photo editing.

It packs the same Huawei Shark Fin Fan as the MateBook D 16 which enables the laptop to run efficiently and silently, according to the company.

The camera is 2MP 1080p and has an 88-degree wide-angle alongside the FollowCam feature, which enables the speaker to always be in the centre of the video.

The laptop has support for Super Device and can be linked up with other nearby Huawei devices, such as tablets or desktops, allowing users to collaborate and pair products easily.

The MateBook 16s will be available from 13th July, with those who pre-order receiving a free Huawei MateView monitor. The i7 Intel Core SKU of the laptop will be priced at £1299.99, while those craving the power of the i9 Intel chip will need to spend £1499.99.