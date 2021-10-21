 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei’s focused on fitness with the new Watch GT 3

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Huawei is releasing a new smartwatch with a big emphasis on health and fitness.

It’s time to say hello to Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the successor to the Watch GT 2, the Huawei Watch GT 3 comes in two variations; 46mm and 42mm.

The Watch GT 3 features Huawei’s new TruScreen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology which the company claims is more accurate than the previous generation, capable of providing more reliable heart rate data during high-intensity workouts such as swimming or running.

The smartwatch also is able to provide real-time SpO2, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle monitoring, which should allow users to see a streamlined representation of their overall health.

Huawei GT 3

The Watch GT 3 also records and analyses the user’s workout data, with Huawei noting that it can accurately identify the basic period, listing period and reduction period according to the user’s current athletic ability, which allows the watch to adjust the training volume to suit your needs.

There are also more workouts available, including over 100 workout modes, including 12 outdoor workouts such as mountain climbing and cross-country skiing.

Acting as a more holistic version of Apple’s fitness rings or Google Fit’s heart points, the GT 3 features a new health dashboard known as the Healthy Living Shamrock. In this display, users can take a look at how well they’re sleeping, and the time spent on mindfulness activities, alongside their fitness performance.

There is also an A Running Coach and a Healthy Living Shamrock, which is an assistant that users can utilise to help them stay active.

A new AI Running Coach has also been added, utilising a weekly plan and analysing your body’s reaction to that plan, all to help the AI better understand and construct a fitness routine that works for you.

This smartwatch is powered by HarmonyOS 2.1, the same software that can currently be found in the higher-end Huawei Watch 3. Thanks to the OS swap, the GT 3 series can now support a battery life of up to 14-day on the 46mm variant, reducing to seven-days for the smaller 42mm watch.

Pre-orders for the Huawei Watch GT 3 are running from now until November 9, with the smartwatch officially going on sale on November 10. The smartwatch will start at £209.99, with the most expensive option coming in at £299.99.

You might like…

Sony has officially unveiled its new Alpha 7 IV full-frame camera

Sony has officially unveiled its new Alpha 7 IV full-frame camera

Hannah Davies 3 mins ago
The AirPods 3 won’t win over serious listeners – Analyst

The AirPods 3 won’t win over serious listeners – Analyst

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Huawei unveils Pixel 6 rival, confirms no P50 global launch this year

Huawei unveils Pixel 6 rival, confirms no P50 global launch this year

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Nvidia’s new GeForce Now tier provides the power of an RTX 3080

Nvidia’s new GeForce Now tier provides the power of an RTX 3080

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Apple M1 Max: All the facts on ‘the world’s most powerful notebook chip’

Apple M1 Max: All the facts on ‘the world’s most powerful notebook chip’

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Even Respberry Pi isn’t immune to the great chip shortage

Even Respberry Pi isn’t immune to the great chip shortage

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.