Huawei’s focused on fitness with the new Watch GT 3

Huawei is releasing a new smartwatch with a big emphasis on health and fitness.

It’s time to say hello to Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the successor to the Watch GT 2, the Huawei Watch GT 3 comes in two variations; 46mm and 42mm.

The Watch GT 3 features Huawei’s new TruScreen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology which the company claims is more accurate than the previous generation, capable of providing more reliable heart rate data during high-intensity workouts such as swimming or running.

The smartwatch also is able to provide real-time SpO2, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle monitoring, which should allow users to see a streamlined representation of their overall health.

The Watch GT 3 also records and analyses the user’s workout data, with Huawei noting that it can accurately identify the basic period, listing period and reduction period according to the user’s current athletic ability, which allows the watch to adjust the training volume to suit your needs.

There are also more workouts available, including over 100 workout modes, including 12 outdoor workouts such as mountain climbing and cross-country skiing.

Acting as a more holistic version of Apple’s fitness rings or Google Fit’s heart points, the GT 3 features a new health dashboard known as the Healthy Living Shamrock. In this display, users can take a look at how well they’re sleeping, and the time spent on mindfulness activities, alongside their fitness performance.

There is also an A Running Coach and a Healthy Living Shamrock, which is an assistant that users can utilise to help them stay active.

A new AI Running Coach has also been added, utilising a weekly plan and analysing your body’s reaction to that plan, all to help the AI better understand and construct a fitness routine that works for you.

This smartwatch is powered by HarmonyOS 2.1, the same software that can currently be found in the higher-end Huawei Watch 3. Thanks to the OS swap, the GT 3 series can now support a battery life of up to 14-day on the 46mm variant, reducing to seven-days for the smaller 42mm watch.

Pre-orders for the Huawei Watch GT 3 are running from now until November 9, with the smartwatch officially going on sale on November 10. The smartwatch will start at £209.99, with the most expensive option coming in at £299.99.