Huawei is expected to finally release the 5G version of the Mate 20 X this Friday… but it still won’t be available in the UK.

Huawei has passed out invites out for its first 5G smartphone launch, according to reports by Playfuldroid. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to the Chinese market on July 26 after postponing the UK release earlier this year.

The Mate 20 X was originally anticipated to be the first of Huawei’s flagship handsets to hit major UK 5G networks this summer. However, just days after Google revoked the company’s Android license, 5G forerunner EE announced that it would be removing Huawei from its initial lineup and that talk of Huawei’s 5G devices would be “on pause” for the time being. The network has continued to sell Huawei’s 4G handsets in its stores but has continued to put off adding newer 5G options to the lineup.

Despite setbacks over here, Huawei is still one of the most tech-forward companies when it comes to producing 5G-capable smartphones, with multiple 5G devices currently in the making. The Mate 20 X is expected to retain its similarities to the non-5G version but with a smaller battery within the huge smartphone to better accommodate a 5G modem.

The company is also expected to reveal the first 5G network to enter into several major Chinese cities during Friday’s launch.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G was initially priced at £999 in the UK – a £200 premium on the 4G model – but GSMArena estimates that the smartphone will go on sale for a slightly more affordable CNY6,999 (or £800) in its home market. Promotional images have also revealed that the handset will be available in Huawei’s Emerald Green colour variation with the 5G logo appearing on the back.

