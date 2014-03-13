Huawei: We are still committed to Windows Phone but dual OS is better

With the Windows Phone platform continuing to increase its market share, Huawei has pledged its continued support to Microsoft’s mobile OS.

However, despite discussing its future Windows Phone support, Chinese manufacturer Huawei has claimed that WP8 is a better prospect when offered alongside Android as a part of a dual OS device.

“We are still committed to making Windows Phone devices,” Shao Yang, Huawei’s Chief Marketing Officer said speaking exclusively with TrustedReviews.

Although throwing backing behind the growing Windows Phone brand, Yang revealed that Microsoft’s OS will continue to play a lowly second fiddle to Android.

He stated: “Compared with Android, the priority of Windows Phone is much lower but is still one of our choices of OS. We are definitely using a multi OS strategy.”

Looking to how it hopes to improve its Windows Phone 8 support, Yang has claimed that dual OS handsets could make the device more appealing to a wider consumer base.

“With Windows Phone, one direction for us – and one that we are now following – is dual OS. Dual OS as in Android and Windows together,” he told us.

The Huawei exec added: “If it is Windows only, maybe people will not find it as easy a decision to buy the phone. If they have the Android and Windows together, you can change it as you wish and it is much easier for people to choose Windows Phone.

“We think the dual OS can be a new choice for the consumer. It will be on sale in the US in Q2.”

Having become the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer in recent months, Huawei has suggested that it will not overlook any opportunity to further expand its smartphone offerings.

Although backing Android and Windows Phone 8, the manufacturer has suggested it will continue to monitor further operating systems and pursue others when the time is right.

“We are definitely looking at other platforms,” Yang said. “For any new operating system we are open to. We need to watch every OS.”

Discussing specifics he stated: “I think on this partner (Tizen) we are not very clear.”

