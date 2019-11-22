The Huawei Watch GT price has now been slashed in half for Black Friday

We’re well and truly getting into the swing of Black Friday with the launch of Amazon’s Black Friday sales event. Seeing discounts left, right and centre, this Huawei Watch GT isn’t one to be overlooked. Reduced by a total of £100, pick up this smart watch for just £99.99.

Thinking about getting ahead of the game with your New Years resolutions? Black Friday is most certainly the time to make the most of some incredible offers, especially the best Amazon Black Friday deals on wearables that’ll whip you into shape. The Huawei Watch GT is no exception to the rule.

Black Friday Huawei Watch GT Deal HUAWEI Watch GT - GPS Smartwatch A great smartwatch if fitness tracking is your priority, the Huawei Watch GT boasts a 14-day battery life, stunning AMOLED touchscreen and stainless steel, classic circular design. Slipping beneath the £100 for the first time, buy this fantastic wearable for half its retail price.

We awarded the Huawei Watch GT a 7 out of 10 rating back when it went for the much higher price of £199.99, but at half the price, the device has become a much easier recommendation all-round.

A great partner to your exercise regime, the Huawei Watch GT is definitely a worthy fitness tracker, pledging to offer a 14-day battery life that far outruns a lot of wearables out there, allowing you to exert yourself for longer before your watch needs to plug-in.

This means gaining a broader range of stats to paint a bigger picture of your physical health with the ability to track the likes of calories burned, steps taken and the specific exercises you carry out day to day. It will also monitor your heart rate 24/7, track sleep and even includes personalised coaching.

Convienently strapped to your wrist, all this data is displayed on the Huawei Watch GT’s stunning AMOLED touchscreen, allowing you to notify your watch when you’re about to work up a sweat, as well as receiving notifications like texts from your phone.

With a classic circular face made from stainless steel, the Huawei Watch GT also manages to blend itself in with a more traditional analogue watch if you prefer your fitness tracker to be a touch more discreet, rather than the sometimes obnoxious smartwatches on the market these days.

Black Friday Huawei Watch GT Deal HUAWEI Watch GT - GPS Smartwatch A great smartwatch if fitness tracking is your priority, the Huawei Watch GT boasts a 14-day battery life, stunning AMOLED touchscreen and stainless steel, classic circular design. Slipping beneath the £100 for the first time, buy this fantastic wearable for half its retail price.

5ATM water resistant and with GPS tracking, no matter what activity you’re throwing yourself into, the Huawei Watch GT is a reliable wearable that will help you to see results with your fitness goals. If your soul focus is to get motivated and become more active, we’d deem this a worthy choice, noting in our review: “The Huawei Watch GT is a competent running watch, but its smart functionality needs work.”

The first time the Huawei Watch GT has slipped below the £100 mark, there’s no time like the present to pick up this absolute steal. As is the nature with Black Friday deals, this Amazon special isn’t likely to stay at this low price for long. In fact, you can only buy the Huawei wearable at this price until midnight tonight.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…