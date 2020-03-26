Huawei Watch GT 2e: All you need to know about the new smartwatch

Huawei has just announced a brand new smartwatch, and here are all the details we know so far. Could it be a cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch?

The Huawei Watch GT 2e was unveiled alongside the Huawei P40 Pro on March 26. The internals and the features seem almost identical to those offered by its predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT 2, but the design has shifted significantly to be more streamlined.

So how does the design differ? Firstly the bezel has been changed to allow for a radial circular pattern rather than the tachymeter markings around the edge. Secondly, the crowns on the side of the watch have been flattened down to sit more snugly against the side of the casing rather than sticking out as the lugs of the Huawei Watch GT 2 did.

There are a couple of changes that have been made to the strap too, most notably that it is now integrated into the casing, while the design itself has holes running down its length presumably to feel more breathable when you’re active.

This wearable runs on the Kirin A1 chipset and has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and claims a truly impressive battery performance: 14 days of typical usage, 30 hours of GPS usage, and 24 hours of music playback. It not only offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, but can also measure your blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). There are 100 “energetic workout modes”, to which you can add your own customised workouts, and it auto-detects when certain exercises are being undertaken, including running, walking, and rowing.

The specs are very similar to those of the Huawei Watch GT 2, to which we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our review. We were very impressed by its fitness tracking capabilities, its battery life, snazzy design and reasonable price – but it doesn’t offer all of the handy additional smartwatch functions that you might have been hoping for.

