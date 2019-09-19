Huawei Watch GT 2 price, release date and specs: All the facts on the new Apple Watch 5 rival

Huawei’s unveiled a new Watch GT 2 wearable to take on the Apple Watch 5, here’s what you need to know about it.

Huawei Watch GT 2 specs and features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is the successor to last year’s Huawei Watch GT, which was one of Trusted Review favourite smartwatches. It was unveiled alongside the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro on the 19th of September.

The GT 2 will be available in 42mm and 46mm options, which both have slightly different designs. The smaller size has a basic all screen design with a touch screen and two side facing physical buttons. The 46mm version adds a custom control dial around the watch’s custom “all-in-one 3D glass, LCD screen”.

Like the previous GT, the Huawei GT 2 uses a proprietary Huawei operating system, not Android Wear. The OS has basic applications on it, but mainly focuses on fitness and wellness. The Watch GT 2 will be able to track 15 different sports.

These include running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine workouts. It’ll also include Huawei Truesleep 2.0 and TruRelax functionality. TruSleep 2.0 is a custom service that uses Huawei AI tech alongside the watch’s heart rate monitor and sensors to offer guidance on how its wearer can improve their sleep quality.

Related: Best smartwatch 2019

Taking a page out of the Apple Watch’s playbook it’ll also have some advanced heart rate tracking features. In terms of heart rate monitoring.

Huawei claims claims the GT 2 can monitor and detect early signs of bradycardia and heart failure. Specifically it’ll warn its user when their heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50 bpm for more than 10 minutes. This isn’t as advanced as the Apple Watch 5’s ECG sensor, but it’s a step up on most smartwatches nonetheless.

TruRelax tracks the user’s HRV (heart rate variability) values to gauge their stress and do basic things like telling them to stand up when they’ve been sedentary too long.

Huawei hasn’t revealed much about the GT 2’s specs outside of the fact both sizes will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chip and be water resistant to depths of up to 150m. The only other details we got are that it has an inbuilt GPS and internal storage space for up to 500 songs.

Huawei quotes the 46mm GT 2 as offering 30 hours battery with the GPS turned on and month’s “regular” use. The 42mm version has a shorter 15 hour GPS and two week normal use quoted battery life.

Related: Best fitness tracker 2019

Huawei Watch GT 2 price: How much does the new Huawei watch cost?

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 will cost €249. The smaller 42mm version will cost €229. UK pricing hasn’t been revealed.

Huawei Watch GT 2 release date: When’s it out?

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will launch at an unspecified point next month.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…