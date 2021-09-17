Huawei Watch 3 is taking on the Apple Watch 7 with new updates

HarmonyOS 2.0 is getting another update and even more features in an attempt to knock Apple off its throne as wearable’s top dog.

HarmonyOS 2.0 is Huawei’s operating system for many smart devices, including the companies smartwatches, like the Huawei Watch 3.

The Watch 3 is the first watch to have HarmonyOS 2 pre-installed, so any owners of this model will be treated to the updates pretty soon.

Keep scrolling to find out everything the new HarmonyOS update entails.

Third-party app expansion

Due to sanctions implemented, Huawei chose to develop and build its own apps and services without Google GMS.

This means that the Watch 3 supports more third-party apps, which should ensure better software scalability. The app gallery also allows for you to download apps without needing to use your paired smartphone, to make it even easier to alter your watch.

eSim support

The Watch 3 has further autonomy now, as users can make or receive a phone call and play music without needing their phone.

This will make the Watch 3 a lot more useful, especially if you’re ever stuck without your phone. Users can also share their data plans between their smartphone and smartwatch by activating the eSim service on their phones.

Hand washing

A fitting update for the time we’re living in, the Watch 3 can now detect when you’re washing your hands and teach users how to do wash their hands scientifically.

This can be turned on by going into your Settings, clicking Accessibility and then tapping on Handwashing.

Internet of Everything

Huawei has claimed that its OS uses distributed technology and covers all devices while achieving free hardware combinations, which should achieve a more consistent system experience over different devices.

This should help better link all your devices that use HarmonyOS and bring a more intelligent user experience.

The HarmonyOS update is currently being rolled out in China.