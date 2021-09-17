 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei Watch 3 is taking on the Apple Watch 7 with new updates

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

HarmonyOS 2.0 is getting another update and even more features in an attempt to knock Apple off its throne as wearable’s top dog.

HarmonyOS 2.0 is Huawei’s operating system for many smart devices, including the companies smartwatches, like the Huawei Watch 3.

The Watch 3 is the first watch to have HarmonyOS 2 pre-installed, so any owners of this model will be treated to the updates pretty soon.

Keep scrolling to find out everything the new HarmonyOS update entails.

Third-party app expansion

Due to sanctions implemented, Huawei chose to develop and build its own apps and services without Google GMS.

This means that the Watch 3 supports more third-party apps, which should ensure better software scalability. The app gallery also allows for you to download apps without needing to use your paired smartphone, to make it even easier to alter your watch.

You might like…

Huawei has officially unveiled its HarmonyOS operating system

Huawei has officially unveiled its HarmonyOS operating system

Alastair Stevenson 4 months ago
Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Max Parker 4 months ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Thomas Deehan 5 months ago

eSim support

The Watch 3 has further autonomy now, as users can make or receive a phone call and play music without needing their phone.

This will make the Watch 3 a lot more useful, especially if you’re ever stuck without your phone. Users can also share their data plans between their smartphone and smartwatch by activating the eSim service on their phones.

Hand washing

A fitting update for the time we’re living in, the Watch 3 can now detect when you’re washing your hands and teach users how to do wash their hands scientifically.

This can be turned on by going into your Settings, clicking Accessibility and then tapping on Handwashing.

Internet of Everything

Huawei has claimed that its OS uses distributed technology and covers all devices while achieving free hardware combinations, which should achieve a more consistent system experience over different devices.

This should help better link all your devices that use HarmonyOS and bring a more intelligent user experience.

The HarmonyOS update is currently being rolled out in China.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.