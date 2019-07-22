Huawei Watch 3 could be coming soon to rival the Samsung Galaxy Active 2

Bluetooth certification for four new Huawei smartwatches suggests the company’s new range is on the way soon.

Four Huawei smartwatches have just received Bluetooth certification – they are listed as CSN-BX9, CSN-AL00, CSN-AL01 and ALX-AL10 respectively. The CSN-BX9 moniker is the listing expected to represent a Huawei Watch 3. BX9 was previously used as the placeholder name for the Huawei Watch 2.

Unfortunately – according to Gadgets & Wearables – the listing doesn’t reveal much else about the smartwatches. The listing does indicate the Huawei smartwatches will feature support for Bluetooth 4.2.

While we are able to assume the listing with the BX09 name is the Huawei Watch 3, we can’t say as much for the rest. The CSN-AL00, CSN-AL01 and ALX-AL10 aren’t similar to temporary names for previous Huawei-made smartwatches.

We will have to wait and see if the other listings reveal themselves as completely different devices or potential different versions fo a new Huawei Watch 3 – such as an LTE edition or a version focussed on fitness.

Recently, Huawei has focused on smartwatches running its own operating system rather than Google’s Wear OS – like the Huawei Watch GT. However, a Huawei Watch 3 could see the company return to Wear OS – which is strange timing considering the current uncertainty regarding the Huawei Android ban.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we thought the Huawei Watch 2 was a bit of a mixed bag. Our review said:

“If your focus is predominantly on fitness tracking and you want a smartwatch to accompany you on a run, the Huawei Watch 2 ticks a lot of the right boxes thanks to its feature set. It’s lightweight, comfortable and even looks fairly attractive for a sports watch.

However, if you’re coming from the original Huawei Watch then chances are you’re going to find it a step backwards in terms of design; it feels generic and uninspiring”.

No release date was detailed for the watch, but we could see it alongside the rumoured Huawei Mate 30 or at the IFA 2019 conference in Berlin. Releasing a smartwatch along with a flagship is far from uncommon and Samsung is rumoured to be announcing the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at the same time as the Galaxy Note 10.

