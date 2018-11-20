Huawei Watch 2 smartwatch now a bargain £149.99 for Argos Black Friday

Amazon has slashed the price on the Android Wear Huawei Watch 2 by an impressive £130, taking it down to a bargain £149.99. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday deals have already started rolling out and if you’re on the hunt for a smartwatch, this deal on the Huawei Watch 2 should be a winner. Amazon has the wearable on sale today for only £149.99. That’s a significant saving on the original £329.99 price.

We had plenty of positive things to say about the Huawei Watch 2 when we reviewed it and that was when it was priced at £329.99. Being able to bag it for just £149.99 makes it even easier to recommend.

The Huawei Watch 2 runs on Android Wear, works with both iPhones and Android devices and will let you view all your notifications on your wrist.

It also boasts some impressive features if you want this to act as a fitness tracker. There’s GPS for accurate tracking of your runs, a heart rate monitor and Huawei’s health app for managing your data.

An NFC chip is onboard too, meaning you can ditch your wallet and use Android Pay from your wrist to make contactless payments.

Another great addition, and one we always look for in a smartwatch, is an IP rating. Here you’ve got an IP68 rating, meaning it’ll be fine to wear in the shower and when it’s raining outside.

In our Huawei Watch 2 review we noted how comfortable and light the watch felt to wear, the impressive variety of fitness sensors and how much Android Wear has improved. Again, we reviewed this watch when it would have cost you £329.99.

Our review verdict said, “If your focus is predominantly on fitness tracking and you want a smartwatch to accompany you on a run, the Huawei Watch 2 ticks a lot of the right boxes thanks to its feature set. It’s lightweight and comfortable, and even looks fairly attractive for a sports watch.”

