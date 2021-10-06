 large image

Huawei wants to dethrone the MacBook with its new MateBook 14s

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Huawei has announced another addition to the MateBook range of laptops designed for productivity, the 14.2-inch MateBook 14s.

The latest Huawei laptop looks to be pretty impressive; the MateBook 14s will pack a 14.2-inch 2.5K FullView display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The display also supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz for a smoother experience while browsing your apps, with the option to toggle between 60Hz and 90Hz to help you save the battery.

This laptop will also run on the new 11th generation Intel H-Series Processor, which is designed for heavy workloads, meaning this laptop should perform pretty quickly.

It also packs in integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, so you should be able to run some games on the MateBook 14s as well.

The MateBook 14s also has a 60Wh high-capacity battery and comes with a 90W power adaptor, Huawei claims that it can last for three hours on a 15-minute charge.

MateBook 14s

Plus, the MateBook 14s is the first laptop to include Huawei Sound; four speakers are included in the new laptop, with two tweeters and two woofers that should create an immersive audio experience with powerful bass.

There are also four microphones in the latest laptop, with Huawei claiming that they can pick up sound from 5 metres away. They also feature AI noise cancellation technology, making this a great laptop for anyone who needs to do work calls in noisy environments.

There is also now a FingerPrint Power Button and face recognition, so it should be easier for you to log in to your laptop and harder for anyone else.

Matebook 14s

Looking at the screen again, the MateBook 14s has support for sRBG wide colour gamut and can render up to 1.07 billion colours, making this a great laptop to bing your favourite show on.

Moreover, the MateBook 14s comes with 16GB of RAM, with the MateBook 14s EVO coming with 1TB of storage, while the MateBook 14s comes with 512GB.

The Huawei MateBook 14s will launch officially in the UK on 27 October, with the option to preorder from today. The MateBook 14s EVO will retail for £1299.99 and the MateBOok 14s will retail for £1199.99.

The laptop’s specs and price put it in the same space as Apple’s MacBook Air (M1) and Microsoft’s 2021 Surface ranges, which target the same productivity market. We’ll be curious

