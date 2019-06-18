Huawei wants you to design its next emojis

Huawei is on the hunt for an all-new lineup of emojis (and yes, there are prizes). The company launched the contest on June 13th to encourage its users to get creative and draw up some fresh emoji’s for Huawei’s OS.

The smartphone manufacturer is calling for all Huawei fans to submit original emoji ideas to the Huawei Community website. Huawei is looking for eight or more emojis or stickers to be submitted before June 29 to be in with a chance to win. If your design is chosen you could win something out of a bunch of Huawei gear – the company is giving away Huawei P30 Pros, MediaPad M5 Lites, Huawei Watch GTs and more.

Related: Animoji and Memoji: Everything you need to know about Apple’s AR emojis

Other Huawei users will then vote to determine a shortlist of the very best the Huawei Community has to offer. The final designs will be judged on their creativity, style compatibility and their originality.

Several draws also will take place throughout the month and additional prizes will be sent out to lucky commenters on the Community forums.

Related: Google’s Gboard keyboard now creates emoji that look just like you

The Emoji Design Contest is the first professional and creative contest to be organised by the Huawei Community and everyone is invited to take part. The aim of the contest is to build an inspiring and personalised environment by encouraging users to share well-designed, creative and original emojis with the rest of the community.

The Huawei Community plans to follow this contest with more competitions focused on improving the design of key OS elements including wallpaper, app icons and the EMUI theme.

Read our review of the Huawei P30 Pro

If you’ve been sitting on an amazing idea for an emoji pack for a while now, make sure to submit your designs to the Huawei Community here by June 29th.