Huawei Vision specs, price and release date: What you need to know about the new 120Hz, 4K TV

Huawei’s unveiled a new Vision smart TV that it claims is “the most advanced in the world”, here are all the facts on it.

The Huawei Vision was unveiled alongside the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Watch GT 2 on the 19th of September with the tagline “making intelligence bigger”. Huawei Consumer CEO Richard Yu describes the Vision as being more like “a large screen smartphone” than a traditional TV, but didn’t disclose its exact specifications.

Here’s what we currently know about the mysterious new TV.

Huawei Vision: Specs and features

The Huawei Vision will initially be available in 65-inch and 75-inch options, with 55-inch and 85-inch models coming at an unspecified “later” date.

On paper the TV has a load of cool features. All the models will feature 120Hz, 4K resolution Quantum Dot displays. Huawei didn’t disclose if any will meet Dolby Vision or HDR10 standards, but the 120Hz refresh rate suggests it’ll have an HDMI 2.1 input.

The 120Hz refresh rate is a rarity on TVs that will be a boon to gamers, that’ll let them play games at faster than 60fps framerates.

Related: Best 4K TV 2019

The only other tech specs disclosed during the launch are that the Vision will have a custom sound system that combines eight normal speakers, a subwoofer and one “intelligent speaker” to deliver “professional 5.1 surround sound”. It’ll also have an Apple/Fire TV style smart remote with a touch dial.

It’s not clear what OS the TV runs, though presumably it’ll be Huawei’s own Harmony OS. Harmony OS was unveiled earlier this year at the Huawei Developer conference. It’s designed to work on everything from smartphones to cars, though Huawei reported plans to initially launch it on smart displays and TVs.

The Vision will reportedly have “regular TV and antenna” functionality plus a wealth of smart features. These include an “IoT Control Centre” that’ll let you control smart home tech using the TV, voice command functionality and Huawei Share. Huawei Share is an app that will let you stream content to the TV from your smartphone.

Related: Best soundbar 2019

Huawei Vision price

Huawei hasn’t revealed how much the Huawei Vision will cost.

Huawei Vision release date

Huawei Hasn’t revealed the Huawei Vision’s release date.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…