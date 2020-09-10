Huawei unveils new two new MateBooks, a smartwatch and earbuds

Huawei took to the stage at its annual Developer Conference (HDC) to announce some exciting updates to its laptop, smartwatch and audio lines.

Among the announcements were the MateBook X, the MateBook 14, the Huawei GT 2 Pro and the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

Here’s everything we saw at the Huawei’s launch today:

Huawei MateBook X

MateBook X is a lightweight laptop designed for on-the-go use. The device boasts a “borderless” Infinite FullView display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, so you won’t need to worry about an unsightly bezel. Huawei claims the 3K touchscreen is capable of hitting 400 nits of brightness and that its LTPS screen also delivers improved battery life and resolution.

The X is compact, too. The laptop is smaller than an A4 sheet of paper at 13.6mm and weighs in at just 1kg thanks to a new magnesium aluminium alloy body, with the company drawing comparisons to Apple’s 1.29kg MacBook Air. Other improvements over the last generation include a clickpad with a 26% larger touch area and Huawei Share is built-in, meaning you can easily move files between your phone and laptop.

Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7, the laptop is Huawei’s first Wi-Fi 6 laptop and includes the first to make use of thermal hinge triple heat dissipation, meaning there’s no need for a fan.

The X features quad speakers, a dual-mic, a recessed camera for privacy and a fingerprint sensor on the power button so you can boot your laptop and log in with a single touch. It has a battery life of nine hours.

The MateBook X comes in two colours, Silver Frost and Forest Green.

Huawei MateBook 14

The MateBook 14 refresh features the same 90% screen-to-body ratio as the X with its 2160 x 1440 touchscreen. The 14 also packs the same Huawei Share NFC tech built into the touchpad, along with a slightly longer 10 hour battery life and a larger 1.49kg, 15.9mm form factor, but this is where the comparisons end.

This laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 and includes a new Huawei Shark Fit fan for better airflow and performance with less noise. The MateBook 14 also features a selection of ports that include two USB A, one USB C and HDMI.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

The Watch GT 2 Pro is the successor to the GT 2. With its premium sapphire glass surface and lightweight titanium body, the wearable combines the look of a smartwatch with the sporty features of a fitness tracker and is available with both leather and rubber wristband options.

The watch features over 100 workout modes, including golf and skiing metrics designed to help you improve your skills. The wearable also includes new wellbeing information. TruSeen 4.0+, for example, allows for continuous 24/7 heart rate tracking so you can keep an eye on your health.

The Pro can tell you if you’re moving away from strong GPS coverage and there’s even an offline navigation feature so you can find your way home if you get lost. The outdoor assistant is also able to offer helpful information without relying on the internet or your smartphone, including sunrise and sunset times, tide times, moon phases and poor weather alerts.

The Watch GT 2 Pro has a two week battery life and is the first Huawei smartwatch to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, offering 10 hours of use from a swift five minute charge.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

The FreeBuds Pro are a pair of true wireless earbuds with a unique rectangular design and “industry leading” 50dB noise cancellation. The earbuds are kitted with a 1mm dynamic driver and a mechanical audio stabilisation system to limit distortion when working out. The headphones also feature improved audio quality, clearer calls and an anti-wind design to reduce background noise in calls.

The ANC can recognise your environment and will automatically switch between three varying levels of noise cancellation: Cozy Mode, General Mode and Ultra Mode. The earbuds also feature a Natural Awareness Mode to allow you to hear your surroundings, along with a Voice Enhancement Mode to amplify voices, in particular.

The earbuds come with three silicone tip sizes, as well as an app to tell you whether you have the perfect fit. They are also touch controlled, meaning you can pinch the stems to switch to ANC mode and slide up and down to adjust the volume.

The FreeBuds Pro comes in three colours: Carbon Black, Ceramic White and the chrome-like Silver Frost.

