Huawei announces TruSense health monitoring system for wearables

Huawei has announced TruSense, a new more accurate health monitoring system for fitness wearables.

At a special event held in China, Huawei announced a new health monitoring system called TruSense. Given that Huawei apparently shipped the most on-the-wrist wearables during the first quarter of 2024, that’s something to take notice of.

Huawei TruSense is said to integrate all of the company’s latest advances in vital sign monitoring, with a brand new super-sensing module. This records familiar data such as your respiratory rate, SpO2, body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate, but in a more extensive and accurate way than before.

The new system measures more than 60 health and fitness indicators across six of the human body’s major systems. This data is then fed into an algorithm that can produce an actionable assessment of the user’s health.

Image: Huawei

Huawei has invested heavily in optical, electrical, and material science research to make its various sensors quicker and more accurate. This research also helped it to overcome the various practical issues that different skin tones, wrist sizes, and weather conditions can pose for modern wearables.

The company didn’t have anything specific to announce on related TruSense hardware, but did reveal that the first compatible Huawei TruSense-powered products will be going on sale this September.

We’ve been seeing various rumours about the Huawei Watch GT 5. Given that we reviewed the Huawei Watch GT 4 last September it would appear to be a safe bet that the GT 5 will lead the way with TruSense.

We found the Huawei Watch GT 4 to be “one of Huawei’s best smartwatches yet,” but found its new health and fitness features to be something of a mixed bag. Hopefully the injection of some fresh smarts from TruSense will help to take its successor to the next level.

A follow-up to the Huawei Watch D has also been rumoured, complete with improved blood pressure-sensing cuff.