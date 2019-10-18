Want a free Huawei Watch GT2? You’re going to need to get wet

Huawei is offering Londoners the chance to earn a free Huawei Watch GT2 this weekend – all they need to do is take a dip in the murky waters of the River Thames.

On Saturday October 19, the company is hosting bizarre PR stunt dubbed the world’s first “Dive-Thru” at the Victoria Dock.

Swimmers brave enough to take the plunge will need to swim to the Dive-Thru kiosk a few feet away from the dock, dive below the surface and pick out the smartwatch of their choosing from the array on show.

Related: Best smartwatch 2019

The firm says it has thousands of pounds worth of smartwatches to give away during the event, which kicks off at 12pm UK time and lasts until 4pm. There’s only 35 watches available, so we’re guessing it’ll be a ‘while supplies last’ type deal.

So why is the company, known for its out of the box PR stunts, having people jump in the water to earn the Huawei GT2 watch? Well, the new wearable perfectly suited to a dunk in the drink, you see.

The watch offers 5ATM water-resistant and has dedicated sports modes for rowing, triathlon and open water swimming, which is burgeoning in its popularity. Announced alongside the Mate 30 smartphone range on September 19, the GT2 has 42mm and 46mm options and tracks 15 different sports overall.

The first edition watch endured a modest reception, with Trusted Reviews awarding it 3.5/5 stars. We called it “a competent running watch, but its smart functionality needs work.”

If you’re going down to the Victoria Dock, just know you can expect to experience water temperatures of around 12C. Don’t worry, Huawei is providing the wetsuits. Considering the amount of hot water Huawei has been in lately, it’s not surprising the company is opting for more tepid waters this time around.

If you’re heading down to the Victoria Dock tomorrow, let us know how you get on @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …