Huawei takes aim at Apple AirPods with new FreeBuds Pro 2

Huawei has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds, the Freebuds Pro 2, marking it’s latest challenge the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro.

The earbuds are the successor to the FreeBuds Pro and boast ANC 2.0, being targeted at both musicians and workplace professionals.

These earbuds are the first to feature an integrated Ultra-Hearing True Sound Dual Driver, which adopts two ultra-hearing driver units for bass and treble notes. It also features 11mm quad-magnet dynamic driver units that should boost driving force by 30% compared to its predecessor, delivering 14Hz of bass, according to Huawei.

They support LDAC high-resolution codec with a maximum audio transmission rate of 96kHz, which should effectively reduce any delay in audio transmission and overall should enable small details in songs to be well preserved.

Huawei claims that the earbuds will consistently bring optimal sound quality by tuning the audio to real-time volume level, as well as taking your ear canal structure into account. The in-ear microphone is able to pick up changes in sound signals in the ear canal and can adapt to bring the best sound quality, though we will be sure to test these claims.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 come with Intelligent Dynamic ANC 2.0, as well as triple mic ANC TWS for active noise cancellation. The technology is supposed to boost the average ANC depth by 15% when compared to the FreeBuds Pro.

Huawei claims they have a maximum noise cancellation depth of 46dB and three different ANC modes: Ultra, General and Cozy. The company claims that they will be effective in noisy places like public transport or a plane in Ultra mode, making them ideal for anyone who wants to reduce surrounding noise while they travel.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 charging case has a smooth rectangular design and a weight of 52.1 grams and comes with three varying sizes of silicon earbuds. They can be found in three colourways: Silver Frost, Carbon Black and Ceramic White.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will be released in the UK on 6th July, and will be priced at £169.99 making them the exact same price as Apple’s AirPods.

