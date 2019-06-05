Huawei is rolling out EMUI 9.0 to older devices – is yours one of them?

Huawei has announced that older devices will receive the EMUI 9.0 operating system, adding to 80 million users who have already have installed the update.

In a press release, Huawei revealed that they will make the EMUI 9.0 update available for handsets from the P10 series and Mate 9 series. Huawei boasts that 80 million of its users already use EMUI 9.0, with that number expected to rise to 100 million by the end of June 2019. The full list of Huawei smartphones compatible with the update are as follows:

Mate 10 series

Mate 9 series

MateRS

Mate 20 Lite

P20 series

P10 series

Nova 3 series

To receive the upgrade, Huawei advises you to navigate to Setting > Software Update on your smartphone. Alternatively, you can sign up for the upgrade through its HiCare app.

EMUI (previously Emotion UI) is Huawei’s own customised skin for the Android operating system. We’re not big fans of the software, writing in our Huawei P30 Pro review:

It’s messy, with ugly icons, poorly implemented gesture controls and a proclivity to force-quit applications when they’re running in the background. Some love EMUI for its strong battery-saver options and plenty of customisation tweaks, but I just can’t get past its few too many annoying quirks.

In related news, the EMUI 9.1 beta is also available for a slew of Huawei and Honor devices from the Mate 10 onwards, if you choose to enrol in the beta programme.

Huawei’s software support of late has been impressive, but going forward things are far less certain now that Google has severed ties with the Chinese company on the grounds of US national security concerns. While existing devices have already been registered with Android and can receive updates (albeit likely later than previously), new devices would either be limited to Google’s open-source Android OS (which lacks access to apps such as the Play Store and Google Maps) or else Huawei could roll out their own operating system.