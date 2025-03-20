:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei Pura X is an intriguing flip/fold hybrid Samsung should copy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Huawei has revealed the Pura X, a new foldable phone that isn’t available in the UK, but is notable for a couple of major reasons.

The Pura X was revealed for the Chinese market on March 20 and it promises to bridge the gap between flip phones and book-style best foldable phones.

Galaxy S23 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition

Galaxy S23 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition

Not only is the Galaxy S23 now massively more affordable than its original price point, but it’s cheaper than the current Samsung mid-ranger, the Galaxy A56. Plus, this refurbished model comes with a two-year warranty right out of the gate.

  • Giffgaff
  • Was £849 at launch
  • Now just £399
View Deal

The 3.5-inch square outer display looks familiar to counterparts like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 phones. However, when opened up the handset has a 6.3-inch foldable OLED panel (LPTO, 120Hz) with a 16:10 aspect radio.

It looks a little bit wide when held in portrait, but when held in landscape the 16:10 aspect ratio comes to the fore, offering more of a tablet like design akin to phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Check it out in the trailer below

While traditional Android apps might be letterboxed in that format (although Google is doing good work with Android in this regard), that won’t be of concern to Huawei. That’s because it is using its own HarmonyOS 5 to power this smartphone rather than Google’s Android. While that’s previously been a forked version of Android, it’s very much not anymore. If it’s to be a success, it will require a little work from Huawei among the developer community. There’s also a Huawei-made AI assistant called Xiaoyi, which is joined by technology from DeepSeek.

Beyond that, the phone has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of base storage, but it’s currently unclear which processor is powering the phone. There’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, joined by a 40-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel macro camera for all of your photography needs. Video maxes out at 4K HDR.

The handset is IPX8 certified, meaning it’s a dab hand at repelling the wet stuff, but hasn’t been rated as dustproof. There’s a 4,720mAh battery and 66W wired charging. The price starts is 7,499 Chinese yuan, which translates to $1,037 (USD) or £798. Not that you’re likely to see it on those shores.

Copy this, Samsung!

Best of both worlds? Or an odd-looking hybrid? I really like this design from Huawei because it enables users to embrace the portability of a flip-style phone with the content-viewing and gaming convenience of a book-style foldable.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Best Foldable Phones 2025: The top book-style and clamshell foldables

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which foldable is best?

Jessica Gorringe 6 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s new with the Fold?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s new with the Fold?

Hannah Davies 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access