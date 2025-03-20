Huawei Pura X is an intriguing flip/fold hybrid Samsung should copy

Huawei has revealed the Pura X, a new foldable phone that isn’t available in the UK, but is notable for a couple of major reasons.

The Pura X was revealed for the Chinese market on March 20 and it promises to bridge the gap between flip phones and book-style best foldable phones.

The 3.5-inch square outer display looks familiar to counterparts like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 phones. However, when opened up the handset has a 6.3-inch foldable OLED panel (LPTO, 120Hz) with a 16:10 aspect radio.

It looks a little bit wide when held in portrait, but when held in landscape the 16:10 aspect ratio comes to the fore, offering more of a tablet like design akin to phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Check it out in the trailer below

While traditional Android apps might be letterboxed in that format (although Google is doing good work with Android in this regard), that won’t be of concern to Huawei. That’s because it is using its own HarmonyOS 5 to power this smartphone rather than Google’s Android. While that’s previously been a forked version of Android, it’s very much not anymore. If it’s to be a success, it will require a little work from Huawei among the developer community. There’s also a Huawei-made AI assistant called Xiaoyi, which is joined by technology from DeepSeek.

Beyond that, the phone has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of base storage, but it’s currently unclear which processor is powering the phone. There’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, joined by a 40-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel macro camera for all of your photography needs. Video maxes out at 4K HDR.

The handset is IPX8 certified, meaning it’s a dab hand at repelling the wet stuff, but hasn’t been rated as dustproof. There’s a 4,720mAh battery and 66W wired charging. The price starts is 7,499 Chinese yuan, which translates to $1,037 (USD) or £798. Not that you’re likely to see it on those shores.