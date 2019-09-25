More Huawei phones to get Android 10 upgrade – is yours on the list?

Eight further Huawei smartphones will receive the upgrade to Android 10 — so is yours the next in the line?

Huawei has announced that eight phones require beta testers for the upgrade to Android 10, which means the worldwide rollout could follow in just a matter of days. Fortunately the rollout of the new operating system is unaffected by the Android ban, since the devices have been previously certified by Google before the executive order came into effect.

The Honor-branded devices will receive the Magic 3.0 user interface, while the Huawei-branded phones will receive EMUI 10. The full list is below:

The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro devices already received the Android 10 update earlier in September, and they’ve shown the full range of key new features shortly making their way to other devices. In the promotional video, Huawei is most keen to advertise redesigned icons, smoother functionality, and the new Dark Mode feature. Dark Mode will introduce an optional black-and-grey theme to your device’s display, which may save some battery life and is also less harsh on your eyes than bright white light — especially when you’re in the dark.

This software rollout continues a busy month for the brand, which unveiled several striking new products at an event in Munich on September 19, including the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. This all-new flagship boasts a powerhouse chipset, a high-performing quad camera, and an immersive display; yet much of the attention focused on its operating system. While the device has the latest EMUI interface, it runs on an open-source version of Android that does not feature any of Google’s apps as standard, without even access to the Play Store. Fortunately we’ve found a way around this impasse: here’s how you can install Google apps on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

