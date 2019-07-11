More Huawei phones are getting EMUI 9.1 – is yours one of them?

Huawei is rolling out the latest update of its operating system to yet more of its smartphones — check here if yours is on the list.

Huawei has officially confirmed that the following five phones will receive the EMUI 9.1 update in July:

Additionally, the following eight handsets will receive the same update in August (bringing the total to thirteen):

Related: Best Phones

In light of the controversy over the Android ban, it’s good to see Huawei continuing to roll out significant software updates to its stable of existing phones. The Android ban is set to kick in later this year, and will affect all of Huawei’s as-yet-unreleased phones and tablets – possibly starting with the Huawei Mate 30 – but not its current range which has already been certified.

Following the ban it’s expected that Huawei will introduce its own native operating system, currently known as HongMeng OS, which will not be able to access Google Play or the familiar suite of Android apps such as YouTube or Google Maps.

Related: Best Android Phones

EMUI 9.1 will be an update to the existing Android Pie operating system; but we won’t have long to wait until its successor, Android Q, becomes available. We expect the full version to be launched in August, but in the meantime, you can already install the beta version on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and selected other devices. New features on this operating system include Dark Theme for an optional black-and-grey interface, full gesture navigation, and Focus Mode for when you need to block out all your distractions.

Despite the Android ban setback, we still expect the Chinese giant to release its highly-anticipated flagship later this year: the Huawei Mate 30. From what we’ve heard so far, we can expect a new Kirin 985 chipset and as many as five rear cameras.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More