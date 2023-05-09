Huawei P60 Pro and Mate X3 launches in UK and Europe

Huawei has launched the flagship Huawei P60 Pro and the foldable Huawei Mate X3 in Europe.

The brand first announced the Huawei P60 Pro and Mate X3 in China back in March, but has now revealed plans for a wider rollout.

Both phones run on Huawei’s EMUI 13.1 UI, and of course both rely on the company’s AppGallery for sourcing apps, with no official access to the Google Play Store.

Here’s the lowdown on the specs and prices for both phones. Anyone purchasing from the UK Huawei Store before June 5 will get a free Huawei Watch GT 3 (while stocks last), while buyers of the 512GB P60 Pro can also claim a £100 voucher for the UK Huawei Store.

Huawei P60 Pro

The Huawei P60 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display covered by a durable (and Huawei-exclusive) Kunlun Glass panel.

It’s perhaps the rear of the phone that’s more notable, however. Huawei has applied a Rococo Pearl colourway, which features the industry’s first “Pearl Texture Design”, with natural mineral pearl powder giving the finish a certain lustre. There’s a more traditional feather-sand Black option if you prefer, which utilises Anti-Fingerprint Feather-Sand Glass.

The phone weighs 200g, is 8.3mm thick, and has an IP68 rating.

In photographic terms, the P60 Pro offers both a 48-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS and an f/1.4 to f/4.0 auto-adjustable physical aperture. This is accompanied by a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 3.5x optical zoom and an unusually wide f/2.1 aperture for bolstered zoomed-in Night mode shots.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which was the fastest chip of late 2022. It still puts up decent, if not class-leading, figures in mid-2023.

The P60 Pro is powered by a 4,815mAh battery, and there’s 88W wired charging as well as 50W wireless fast charging.

The Huawei P60 Pro goes on sale in Europe and the UK from May 9 via Huawei, and from selected retailers as of May 22. Prices start from £1,199,99/€1,199 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while £1,299.99/€1,399 gets you 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Huawei Mate X3

The Huawei Mate X3 is a full on rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s a full-sized foldable with a razor-thin 5.3mm body (when unfolded), weighing a relatively light 239g, using a combination of aluminium and ultra-light carbon fibre.

Despite this, it manages to pack in a 4,800mAh battery, which is larger than its Samsung rival. It also manages to cram in 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. All this, and it matches the Galazy Z Fold 4’s IPX8 water protection rating.

Huawei has used anti-fingerprint Feather-Sand Glass with a microcrystalline structure for the finish for the black Feather-Sand Glass version, while it can also be had in dark green Vegan leather.

It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ outer display with a durable Kunlun Glass cover, and a 7.85-inch 2496 x 2224 fold-out display. Both come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the Huawei Mate X3 packs a 50MP wide camera, 13MP ultra wide, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The latter features a 5x periscope lens, which is unusual in a foldable. You also get a pair of 8-megapixel selfie cameras.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which isn’t the latest and greatest chip that Qualcomm has to offer, but still matches the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Huawei Mate X3 launches in Europe from May 22, and the UK from May 26. It’ll cost £1999.99/€2,199 from Huawei or selected retail partners.