 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei P50 Pocket could be a foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Huawei has confirmed a launch event for a so-called Huawei P50 Pocket next week – and it could well be a foldable phone.

According to the tweet sent out by the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account, the December 23 announcement of the Huawei P50 Pocket will showcase a device that’s “Compact yet powerful”.

Given that the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro launched in July as fairly conventional flagship phones, the case for a more compact alternative seems pretty clear. However, something about the Huawei P50 Pocket seems a little different.

As you can see from the tweeted teaser image, there are two surfaces presented at an angle. Is this suggesting that the Huawei P50 Pocket will be a foldable phone?

Perhaps, given the Pocket branding, we might be looking at a full-blown Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival, with a dinky clamshell design folding out to more or less full-sized form factor.

This would seem to tally with reports from late September suggesting that Huawei was working on its own clamshell smartphone. It was referred to as the Huawei Mate V at the time, and the suggestion was that it might operate on the same Kirin 9000 processor as the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro.

This wouldn’t be Huawei’s first foldable phone, of course. The Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate Xs both went with a larger fold-out tablet form factor, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We’ll know much more about the P50 Pocket next week, when the phone is due to launch.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.