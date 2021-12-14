Huawei P50 Pocket could be a foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival

Huawei has confirmed a launch event for a so-called Huawei P50 Pocket next week – and it could well be a foldable phone.

According to the tweet sent out by the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account, the December 23 announcement of the Huawei P50 Pocket will showcase a device that’s “Compact yet powerful”.

Given that the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro launched in July as fairly conventional flagship phones, the case for a more compact alternative seems pretty clear. However, something about the Huawei P50 Pocket seems a little different.

As you can see from the tweeted teaser image, there are two surfaces presented at an angle. Is this suggesting that the Huawei P50 Pocket will be a foldable phone?

Perhaps, given the Pocket branding, we might be looking at a full-blown Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival, with a dinky clamshell design folding out to more or less full-sized form factor.

This would seem to tally with reports from late September suggesting that Huawei was working on its own clamshell smartphone. It was referred to as the Huawei Mate V at the time, and the suggestion was that it might operate on the same Kirin 9000 processor as the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro.

This wouldn’t be Huawei’s first foldable phone, of course. The Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate Xs both went with a larger fold-out tablet form factor, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We’ll know much more about the P50 Pocket next week, when the phone is due to launch.