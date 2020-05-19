Huawei P40 lite adds 5G, super-fast charging and a 64MP camera

Huawei has a new 5G version of the Huawei P40 lite smartphone in the hope of bringing next-gen mobile data speeds to more of its customers.

The £379 device, which is launching for the UK market today ahead of a general release on June 17, comes as the barriers to 5G adoption continue to come crashing down.

But there’s more than a 5G modem to crow about here. There’s an octa-core 7nm Kirin 820 5G SoC backed by 6GB of RAM and base storage of 128GB. There’s a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD display with a resolution of 2400×1080 at 405ppi. The selfie-cam stowed in the top left corner is 16-megapixels, f/2.0.

Flip the device over and Huawei is promising AI-assisted quad camera headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with improved light sensing. The company is also offering an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel bokeh lens for those neat portrait shots.

There’s also 40W super-fast charging available for the 4,000mAh battery, which is much faster than we’re used to seeing, even on some top-level flagship smartphones. It’ll serve up a 70% charge in just half an hour.

As is so often the case at this price range, the manufacturer has stuck with the 3.5mm headphone jack, while Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and USB Type-C tech are all on board.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too. Meanwhile, the device runs on Android 10, accompanied by Huawei’s own EMUI v10.1. Unfortunately, there’s no access to Google Mobile Services so you won’t have built-in access to all of the major Google apps.

The Huawei P40 lite 5G can be pre-ordered from June 3 until June 16 and the company will throw a free pair of Huawei Freebuds 3 true wireless earbuds into the mix. Can’t say fairer than that! It’ll be available in Space Silver, Crush Green, and Midnight Black.

