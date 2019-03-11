Huawei P30 teasers show it’s still all about the camera tech

If you’re the owner of a Huawei P20 Pro or Mate 20 Pro, you’ll be aware that the Chinese smartphone giant is very proud of its camera technology. All the P30 and P30 Pro leaks we’ve seen point to this trend continuing with its latest flagship, and now the company is teasing fans further with a series of photos ahead of the big reveal.

Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong took to Weibo with a series of P30 posters which don’t leave a great deal to the imagination. Each contains a photo with an element zoomed in on in a circle in the middle of the picture. If that wasn’t clear enough, all of them have “Huawei P30 Series”, “#rewritetherules” and the already revealed launch date printed alongside the lead image.

All of these shots point to the new periscope camera that’s rumoured to be the P30’s standout feature, but it’s important not to get too carried away just yet. Although some of the pictures here look like they could well have been captured on a top-end smartphone, some feel like a stretch to us. If the picture of the skier in mid air or the erupting volcano was really caught on P30 Pro, then this is a camera phone that goes far beyond anything we’ve seen so far in the space.

Not that we don’t expect the camera setup to be top notch, of course – leaks have already got us expecting a quad-camera array, with a 5x optical zoom and a 10x hybrid zoom – we’re just healthily sceptical that marketing material ever matches up to the reality. And these look a little too good to be true.

We won’t have long to wait to find out, anyway. As the pictures show, the Huawei P30 series is set to be unveiled in Paris on Tuesday 26 March 2019. If the P20’s release schedule was anything to go by, it won’t be long after that before the phone is in your hands to test yourself.

Are you excited about the Huawei P30 series? Let us know what you’re hoping for on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.