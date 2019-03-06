Huawei P30 Series teaser video creates more questions than answers

It looks like the Huawei P30 Series is on track for its late March launch in Paris but despite a few key tidbits already being known about the Chinese phone makers upcoming flagship handsets, a new official teaser video has left us intrigued.

With the big focus of these phones expected to be their photographic capabilities, and more importantly, the promise of lossless zoom (perhaps rivalling that of Oppo’s recent 10x zoom technical showcase, destined for its next flagship), there are definite ties to this feature within the teaser video.

Not only does the video finish with the slogan, “P is for photography”, but you can also see a phone, complete with offset camera bump, rising out of virtual fabric’ at the 11-second mark, while the Moon also makes an appearance at the 15-second mark.

Why is this celestial body’s appearance in the video relevant? Huawei CEO, Richard Yu posted a picture of our largest satellite to Chinese social media site Weibo on February 19, with a crudely obscured watermark suggesting it was taken on an as-yet-unreleased Huawei handset with a quad-camera arrangement, not to mention Yu stated that the image had come directly from his company’s R&D team.

Beyond the photography references the video makes, there are two other notable themes worth addressing. Firstly, there’s more than one nod to audio in the clip, with the imagery of a speaker cone and multiple instances of what could be considered visual representations of soundwaves.

While Huawei’s most recent devices already offer stereo sound output from both their speaker grilles and earpieces when playing media, the company might be planning on upping the audio credentials with its next flagship handsets, or who knows, reintroducing the headphone jack? Based on these case renders, perhaps not the latter, sadly.

Along with all these specific shots, there’s an overarching theme that encompasses the entire teaser: colour and texture. There’s little doubt in our minds that the P30 Series will be offered in some eye-catching colours, like the ones seen in the video and like the notable colourways made available on both of last year’s Huawei flagship series’ phones, the P20 and Mate 20 lines.

There’s also the matter of texture, with almost every clip in the video featuring one of a variety of them. Huawei hasn’t been afraid to experiment with unusual and interesting surface finishes in the past. The Mate 20 Pro was made available in two, depending on the colour you went for, while the updated line of P20 handsets introduced during IFA in September last year incorporated leather into their designs.

