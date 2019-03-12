We just learned two key details about the Huawei P30

Two key bits of information about Huawei’s hotly anticipated next-generation Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have ‘leaked’ online.

The leak appeared on 5GMobilePhone on Tuesday and is based on alleged certification documents for the new handsets in Indonesia and Taiwan.

The documents showed that a device codenamed the ELE-L29, which is allegedly the model number of the Huawei P30, will have 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB of storage. Another showed that a phone listed as VOG-L29 will have 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage options. This is expected to be the more premium P30 Pro.

Related: Best smartphone

A third phone believed to the cheaper P30 Lite was also listed without any specification details. These specs aren’t surprising and, if accurate, mean the P30 and P30 Pro match the memory and storage specifications of most competing flagship smartphones set to arrive this year.

The leak also didn’t mention whether the phones will be 5G-enabled, though this isn’t surprising as Indonesia and Taiwan don’t have 5G networks at the moment. The new P30-line is expected to be 5G enabled as Huawei already has a Balong 5000 modem that works with the next generation connectivity.

Since MWC 2019 finished in February pretty much every smartphone vendor under the sun, including OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung and LG have confirmed plans to launch 5G phones in the very near future. Huawei’s folding Mate X is also confirmed to have 5G connectivity so it would be an odd omission on the P30-line.

Related: What is 5G?

The three phones are expected to be unveiled at Huawei Paris event on March 26. Further details about the mysterious handsets specs remain unknown. In the last few weeks we’ve seen all manner of dodgy leaks appear suggesting it will feature next generation “periscope” camera system and run using Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset. None of these have been confirmed by Huawei and as always we’d take most leaks with a healthy dose of salt.

We’ll be live at the Huawei launch event on March 26 so make sure to check back then for all the official news and our hands-on impressions of the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro then.

Excited about the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews