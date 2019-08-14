The Huawei P30 Pro’s weakest camera is about to get a boost

The Huawei P30 Pro is, along with the Google Pixel 3, the best camera phone on the market right now. However, its selfie camera is nothing special − in fact it’s very underwhelming. Fortunately, it’s about to get a boost.

Huawei has reportedly started rolling out an update to China-based Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro users, which brings a new feature that’s variably being called ‘Portrait Super Night View’ and ‘Super Night Mode’ to the handset’s front-facing snapper.

As both of those names indicate, the feature is designed to improve the quality of selfies captured in dimly lit environments (ITHome via GizmoChina).

We here at Trusted Reviews are huge fans of the Huawei P30 Pro. We not only crowned it the best camera phone on the market for versatility, but also rate is as one of the best phones out there full-stop. That’s why we gave it the Trusted Reviews Recommended seal of approval − something that only goes out to the very best products.

However, the handset’s 32-megapixel front-facing camera was a rare weak spot. Here’s what we wrote about it in our 4/5-star review:

“While there are plenty of megapixels at play, the actual pictures just don’t look very good. They lack the detail and natural skin-tones captured with the Pixel 3, and continue to push a harsh Beauty mode.”

If you’re not familiar with Beauty mode, it’s truly a monstrosity.

The P30 Pro’s front-facing camera actually already benefits from HDR and a super low-light mode, but hopefully the new update will improve it a little more. That said, it isn’t yet clear when or indeed if the feature will roll out to users based in the UK too.

The same update reportedly introduces fingerprint scanner improvements and adds a video editing feature to the gallery.

