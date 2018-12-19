Huawei P30 Pro camera details revealed in shocking new leak

Huawei broke the mould in 2018, with the P20 Pro smartphone rocking a trio of rear-facing cameras, and it appears the Chinese firm will look to do the same next year.

The P30 Pro will arrive on the scene packing quad cameras, if case designs from Olixar prove to be accurate. The case designs were posted by UK retailer Mobile Fun ahead of an expected P30 range announcement at MWC 2019 in February.

The cases predict a standard P30 handset inheriting the trio of cameras from the 2018 P20 Pro, while the flagship P30 Pro model will gain an extra rear-facing camera, according to the case designs.

Renders mocked up to showcase the protective cases also suggest the P30 Pro will benefit from the ‘teardrop’ notch we’ve seen from manufacturers like OnePlus and Oppo. However, considering Huawei has already launched the Nova 4 and Honor View 20 handsets with a punch hole camera, it seems more likely the company will integrate this design in its flagship range.

While Olixar has a decent record in this regard, this is by no means confirmation Huawei is heading in this direction, as we count down to the P30 launch. Regardless, we can expect the devices to improve upon the camera performance in 2019.

The tri-camera arrangement was far from a gimmick designed to bring more attention to the P20 Pro. The device still reigns supreme as the top-rated mobile camera by the influential DXO Mark website. In his review, our own Alex Walker-Todd parsed the 40MP + 20MP + 8MP camera set-up for “taking pictures no smartphone should be capable of.”

He wrote: “Having used both the Galaxy S9 Plus and P20 Pro, I’d say the latter comes out on top. It’s a lot more reliable in low-light environments, and the images it produces in well-lit conditions are second to none. The same, once again, can be said for the front-facing camera – which is clear and crisp and loaded with features to toy with too.”

Which handset are you most looking forward to? The Samsung Galaxy S10? Or the Huawei P30? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.